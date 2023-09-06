Benjamin Annaboli, a violent felon who was wanted on several warrants, pointed a gun at an officer and tussled with a police dog as he tried to flee from the authorities in a hotel parking lot before officers fatally shot him, according to footage released Wednesday by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The incident occurred Aug. 17 in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive as city police were helping parole officers and U.S. marshals arrest Annaboli, 37, according to investigators.

As Annaboli ran toward the front entrance of the hotel, he brandished a gun in each hand, investigators said.

Annaboli refused commands to drop his weapons. As he tried to flee, he pointed a gun toward an officer, according to investigators.

“He’s running,” one officer can be heard saying.

“Gun in hand! Gun in hand!” yelled a second officer.

Officer Brian Kelly released a police dog, which bit Annaboli's buttocks.

The footage shows that Annaboli dropped one of his guns while he tried to fight off the dog.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He then turned toward the police while still holding one of the guns.

That's when Kelly and Officer Matthew Waters fired at Annaboli.

The footage shows officers tying a tourniquet to one of Annaboli’s arms and working to cut off his shirt to treat the gunshot wound to his back. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Waters, who has been with the Police Department for 11 years, and Kelly, a 22-year police veteran, were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and it will send its findings to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether the officers were justified in using lethal force.

The release of the video is the fifth of its kind following a department policy that went into effect Feb. 1. The policy, in compliance with state law, requires police to release videos following “significant events” such as an officer-involved shooting or in-custody deaths.