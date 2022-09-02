Colorado Springs police on Friday released body-worn camera footage of officers encountering a man who killed one person and shot at police officers in two encounters.
Randy Bishop is serving a life sentence in the 2019 killing of Thomas Faircloth, plus 48 years multiple other crimes.
Police released body-worn camera footage for two incidents involving Bishop and detailed a third.
In the first from Nov. 25, 2019, Bishop had been arrested on suspicion of domestic-violence related kidnapping, assault as well as two active warrants. Bishop was taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital before being taken to jail, and escaped, stole an officer's firearm, fired shots, and stole an SUV.
In the next encounter, on Jan. 11, 2020, Bishop was pulled over for a traffic stop on expired tags. When Officer Beau Becker asked Bishop to provide a driver's license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, Bishop gave him false information, police said.
When Becker asked Bishop to step out of the vehicle, body-worn camera footage shows Bishop opening his door slightly then firing a handgun at Becker through the rolled-down window. The video portion of the footage discontinues after Becker is shot, but the audio continues and multiple gunshots can be heard.
The third encounter, Jan. 26, 2020, police got a call saying that Bishop was in the 900 block of Tamarack Drive. When police arrived, Bishop attempted to escape, but body-worn camera footage shows a police cruiser pinning Bishop's vehicle as he attempts to leave. He was taken into custody without incident and police recovered a .40-caliber handgun on the driver's side floorboard of the vehicle.
Police said Bishop pleaded guilty to multiple charges in July, resulting in the 48-year sentence he received.