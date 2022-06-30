Colorado Springs police recovered a truck that was stolen at gunpoint early Thursday morning, officials with the police department said.
Around 2:55 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Chuckwagon Road on reports of a carjacking. The victim told police his truck was taken at gunpoint. The suspect fled the scene, but an officer spotted the truck driving in an erratic manner.
Officers attempted to stop the truck, but the driver evaded them and did not stop. A vehicle chase ensued from Ranch Lane and Union Boulevard to Union and Montebello Drive. Officers found the truck at a dead-end at Avalanche Point. The suspect fled on foot and the truck was returned to the owner.
No arrests were made.