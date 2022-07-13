Shane Reed

Shane Reed. Photo courtesy CSPD.

A Colorado Springs police officer pled guilty to misdemeanor child abuse Wednesday after he threatened a teenage boy earlier this year, court records show. 

Shane Reed, 30, was arrested in March after he threatened a teenager who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Reed's girlfriend 31-year-old Kristen Wessel. Reed was sentenced to two years probation, 50 hours of community service and hundreds of dollars in fines. He will not serve any jail time. 

According to an affidavit obtained by The Gazette, Reed confronted the teenager Jan. 30. The affidavit states Reed dragged the teenager, pressed him up against a fence and told him he could "kill him, and nobody would find the body."

The affidavit also states Reed had the boy pressed up against the fence for about 20 minutes, adding that the teen believed Reed would have killed him if his friend had not been there to witness the incident. 

