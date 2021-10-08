Colorado Springs police have identified the officer who shot and killed a shoplifting suspect on the run last Sunday.
Chase Gardner, a Falcon officer who’s been on the force since August 2013, was the officer who chased a shoplifting suspect through a Walmart Parking lot before shooting and killing him.
Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, Gardner was working an extra-duty shift at the Walmart Supercenter in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, when he saw a man he suspected was shoplifting running out of the store.
Police said Gardner chased the man, identified Tuesday afternoon as 24-year-old David Jacques, through the parking lot, ordering him to stop as he did. When Jacques did stop, he hid behind a car in a nearby parking lot.
After finding him, police said Gardner drew his stun gun and tried to tase Jacques. Instead, police said Jacques reached for a gun, and Gardner drew his service pistol and shot him.
Backup arrived, and Gardner and other officers rendered Jacques first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. They took Jacques to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, where he later died of his injuries.
Per department policy, police said, Gardner has been placed on “routine administrative leave.” He was uninjured in the shooting.