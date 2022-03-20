A Colorado Springs police officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of kidnapping, child abuse, menacing and harassment, according to a release sent by the Colorado Springs Police Department Friday night.
The officer has been identified as Shane Reed, who was stationed as a patrol officer at the Stetson Hills Division at the time of his arrest. He's been with the department since 2018.
According to the release, police were conducting a felony investigation earlier this month when they learned of "allegations of criminal activity" involving Reed. A warrant was issued after police conducted a separate investigation into the allegations and determined there was probable cause for an arrest. He was booked into the El Paso County jail.
“The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust," said Interim Chief Adrian Vasquez in the release.
"Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it.”-
Police did not release any additional information about the alleged crimes.
Reed has been placed on administrative leave, according to police.