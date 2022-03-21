A Colorado Springs police officer arrested Friday is suspected of assaulting a 15-year-old boy, holding him against his will and threatening to kill him, according to arrest documents.
Shane Reed, 30, faces a felony second-degree kidnapping charge in addition to child abuse, menacing and harassment charges, police said.
Detectives from CSPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit received a call earlier this month from the victim’s father, according to the arrest affidavit. The caller’s son reportedly told him that, on or about Jan. 30, Reed had assaulted the victim and threatened to kill him.
During an interview on Mar. 9, the teen told police that on the night of the assault, he was bicycling with a friend when Reed pulled up in a truck, grabbed the victim and dragged him to a fence, where Reed pressed up against the teen and said he would “kill him, and nobody would find his body,” the document stated. The boy said Reed pinned him against the fence for about 20 minutes, adding that he believed Reed would have killed him if there had been no witnesses.
The victim’s friend was brought in for questioning the same day and told police a similar story, adding that the victim called for help while Reed was holding him against the fence. The friend said Reed told him to stay where he was.
Concluding that they had probable cause for an arrest, detectives obtained a warrant and took Reed into custody on Friday. He was booked into El Paso County jail and was released on a $10,000 bond, court records show.
"Today, CSPD detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge,” Interim Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a statement Friday. “While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it.”
Reed joined the Colorado Springs Police Department in 2018, according to officials. He has been placed on administrative leave.