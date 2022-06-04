One man was shot by a security guard after threatening the guard with a gun at a nightclub Saturday morning, officials with the Colorado Spring Police Department said.

Around 12:33 a.m., the suspect, who police said is a 20-year-old male, was armed with a handgun and menaced two security guards at a nightclub in the 2500 block of East Platte Avenue, officials said. Fearing he might be shot, one security guard fired his weapon at the suspect, hitting him in the chest.

The suspect then fled the nightclub parking lot and was taken to a hospital by a friend police officials said.