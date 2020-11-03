A suspect has been named in last month's shooting that led to the death of a Colorado Springs man.
Police have identified David Laird Bloom, 36, as a suspect in the shooting that killed Todd Barnes, 57, on Oct. 6 in the 200 block of North Wasatch Avenue. Barnes died in the hospital a week later.
On Friday, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homicide/Assault Unit served Bloom an arrest warrant on the charge of first degree murder. Bloom was already in custody at El Paso County Jail on unrelated charges at the time.
This remains an active investigation. More details will be released.
Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to call Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.