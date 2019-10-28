A 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after Colorado Springs police say he accidentally shot a man in the head Sunday while "handling a firearm" at a residence south of downtown.
Police say William Garcia, an acquaintance of the shooting victim, was taken to the El Paso County jail after investigators determined he fired the fatal shot.
"While the El Paso County Coroner conducts an examination to make the final determination of the cause and manner of death, this case is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation," police said in a news release.
Police say they were called to an apartment in the 3800 block of Westmeadow Drive just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered a man with a gunshot wound. Firefighters and police were unsuccessful in their efforts to revive the man.
The department's homicide unit was called in and a suspect was quickly identified, police said.
"Detectives learned that an acquaintance of the victim was handling a firearm inside the residence when the firearm discharged, striking the victim," police said.
Officers say Garcia was arrested on investigation of manslaughter, an allegation that is invoked for deaths caused by reckless behavior.