Colorado Springs police are asking the public for assistance in locating the suspect of a hit-and-run from Dec. 2 that sent one man to the hospital, police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said in a release.
Police were notified of the crash just before 9 p.m. last Thursday, Sokolik said. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway. Responding officers found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of the man's injuries, the police department's Major Crash Team investigated, the spokesman said.
Police investigation revealed that the man attempted to cross Hancock when he was hit by an older-model, dark blue, 1998-2005 Chevrolet Blazer with damage to the area near the passenger side headlight, Sokolik said. The driver of the Blazer left the scene without checking on the pedestrian or alerting police.
The picture included in this story is of a like model and not the actual vehicle.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.