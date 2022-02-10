Little is known about a reported shooting that took place just before 8 p.m. Thursday near South Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs.
Police investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of E Pikes Peak Avenue. I have been told by officers on scene that a public information officer is en route with details. Full story to come @csgazette pic.twitter.com/tWkhqaHu8J— Hugh Johnson (@ByHughJohnson) February 11, 2022
Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said they are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, which is just south of The Home Depot.
Calls about the incident came in at 7:58 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.