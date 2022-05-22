Colorado Springs police investigating shooting at Colorado Springs shopping mall

Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at The Citadel mall Sunday evening, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Police say reports of a shooting came in at 6:15 p.m. Officers say a woman was found in the food court with a gunshot wound, KKTV reported. She was taken to the hospital. Police believe the suspect may have drove away from the scene.
According to KKTV, officers believe there is no danger to the public.
Police told KKTV this shooting is connected to another shooting off of Delaware Drive. Officers believe multiple suspects and victims were involved in that shooting.
