Colorado Springs police investigating shooting at Citadel Mall

Colorado Springs police tape

A Colorado Springs police cruiser sits at a crime scene.

 The Gazette file

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at the Citadel Mall Sunday evening, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Police say reports of a shooting came in at 6:15 p.m. Officers say a woman was found in the food court with a gunshot wound, KKTV reported. She was taken to the hospital. Police believe the suspect may have drove away from the scene.

According to KKTV, officers believe there is no danger to the public.

Police told KKTV this shooting is connected to another shooting off of Delaware drive. Officers believe multiple suspects and victims were involved in that shooting.

For more information, visit KKTV.com

UPDATE: Woman dead in southern Colorado Springs shooting; Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
CSPD releases identity of officer who shot at man suspected of stealing police car after fatal stabbing
Fake 911 call about shooting at Pioneers Museum, downtown hit-and-run crash related, Colorado Springs police say

