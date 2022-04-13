Colorado Springs police arrested a woman on April 7 in connection with a homicide investigation, department officials announced Wednesday.
Deka Simmons, 38, was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Police Department's violent-offender fugitive task force and the tactical enforcement unit in the death of 48-year-old Daxcimo Ceja of Colorado Springs. Ceja's death is the 17th homicide investigation of 2022, compared to five homicides at this time last year.
The investigation began March 30 and police got a warrant for Simmons' arrest April 5.
Police are not releasing a photo of Simmons at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.