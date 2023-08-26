Colorado Springs Police are investigating three different calls for service, regarding bank robberies across Colorado Springs.

CSPD first received a call of a bank robbery on East Pikes Peak Avenue around 9:46 a.m. Friday. The investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There are no reported injuries in this incident.

CSPD received the a call of a second bank robbery on Hartsel Drive around 1:42 p.m. Friday. The investigation revealed the same thing; a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There are no reported injuries in this incident.

CSPD received a third call for a bank robbery on North Nevada Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The investigation revealed the same thing for the third time; a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There are no reported injuries in this incident.

