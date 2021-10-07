Colorado Springs police blocked off a section of South Nevada Avenue near Brookside Street for a stabbing Thursday night, police said.
A tweet saying that the northbound side of 1600 South Nevada Avenue was blocked for police activity was sent from the department's communications account just before 8:40 p.m. Police said a stabbing occurred in the area and the department's violent crimes unit is investigating.
Police officials confirmed the area surrounds the Wendy's restaurant located at 1541 S. Nevada Ave. and that one victim was found. Police did not release the condition of the victim.
No arrests have been made at this time as police are in the early stages of their investigation.