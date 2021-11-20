Colorado Springs police are investigating a reported shooting at Memorial Park Saturday night.
Officers responded to the northeast corner of the park, near the skate park, at 7:14 p.m., the police department said on Twitter.
Police did not officially release additional information about victims or suspects Saturday night, but Gazette news partner KKTV reported that three people were injured.
The department's homicide and assault unit is investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.
