Officers are investigating a shooting reported at the Memorial Park skate park Saturday night, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue on reports of a shooting at 9.p.m.
Police said one victim was driven to a local hospital by family members. He underwent surgery and is in recovery, according to police.
There are no other reported victims and officers are working develop suspect information.
Police said the relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown.