Colorado Springs Police discovered nearly a dozen shell casings early Sunday morning that they suspect are from a pair of related shootings on the city's northeast side that damaged an apartment bedroom window and a motor vehicle.
At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call from the Stetson Hills Apartments in the 6000 block of Prairie Hills View, northeast of Powers and Stetson boulevards, according to a police report.
A person in an apartment had discovered a bullet hole in a bedroom window, police said; the bedroom was occupied, though no one was injured.
Nearly two hours later at 3:25 a.m., a driver called police to report multiple bullet holes in her vehicle, which had been parked at the Single Barrel Eatery and Lounge, a bar at 5885 Stetson Hills Blvd., according to the police report. No injuries were reported.
Police connected the two shootings based on statements from witnesses and the trajectory of a bullet from the shooting scene at the bar parking lot, the report said.
Police recovered 11 0.40 caliber shell casings from the bar parking lot, according to the report. The bar is southeast of Powers and Stetson Hills and roughly one-half away from the Stetson Hills Apartments.
Police continue to investigate, but said they have a possible suspect based on statements provided by the bar staff.