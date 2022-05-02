Colorado Springs motorists were advised to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Meadowland Boulevard on Monday evening as police investigated a double shooting at a convenience store.

Officers responded to a 5:45 p.m. emergency call about shots being fired at a Circle K convenience store at the corner of Austin Bluffs and Meadowland, according to Sgt. Alterae Rogers.

When they arrived, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. The victims, whose names were not released, were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for nonlife-threatening wounds, Rogers said.

Witnesses told police that the suspected shooter was a male dressed in all black clothing, officials said. Investigators expected the shooting scene to be active for hours as they collected evidence and took witness statements.