The four Colorado Springs police officers involved in a shooting that killed a Mississippi man who was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder earlier this week were identified Friday.
The officers were Justin Murphy, Alan Radke, Eric Price and Larry Wright, police said.
They were put on administrative leave, per department policy, as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.
On Monday morning, officers tracked down a man, later identified as 39-year-old James Gregory, on the 200 block of North Circle Drive, east of downtown, police said.
Gregory pointed a weapon at officers and at least one officer responded by firing at least one round at him, the Sheriff's Office said.
Gregory then fled two blocks north, where he encountered more officers. He again pointed his weapon at officers, the Sheriff's Office said. In response, at least one officer fired at least one round at Gregory, striking him. He died on scene.
Gregory was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in Ripley, Miss.
The assignments and years of service of the officers involved in the shooting are as follows:
• Murphy has been employed as a sworn police officer with the department since October 2012 and is assigned to Sand Creek Patrol, Shift I.
• Radke has been employed as a sworn police officer with the department since January 2008 and is assigned to the Specialized Enforcement Division as a K9 officer.
• Price has been employed as a sworn police officer with the department since July 2002 and is assigned to Sand Creek Patrol, Shift I.
• Wright has been employed as a sworn police officer with the department since July 2019 and is assigned to Sand Creek Patrol, Shift I.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is continuing.