Colorado Springs police on Thursday released the name of a man who was killed during a fight in the parking lot of an eastside motel.

An autopsy for 32-year-old Terrance Hutchins ruled his death a homicide. Police said they found him deceased in a parking lot at the Days Inn on Aeroplaza Drive in the early hours of Feb. 28.

Police determined Hutchins had been in an altercation in that parking lot before he died. The other man involved in the altercation was described as an unknown Black man, and no arrests have been reported in connection with Hutchins’ murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.