A man found dead in a Colorado Springs alley was identified Thursday by police as 39-year-old Gilberto Barajas.
Barajas, of Colorado Springs, was found dead just after midnight Sunday on the 2500 block of East Uintah Street, police said. Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area and found his body.
Barajas' death is the 11th homicide in the city this year. Colorado Springs had three such deaths during the same time in 2022.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.