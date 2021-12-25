Colorado Springs police arrested two in connection with a stolen vehicle Christmas day, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
While doing proactive checks at a Motel 6 in the 3200 block of North Chestnut Street around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, police noticed a vehicle that had spray painted markings and no license plates, officials said. A VIN check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen Dec. 13 and had been in an incident eluding police Dec. 19.
Police watched the vehicle afterwards and saw two people entering the car. Both were later identified as 27-year-old Karli Lucas and 39-year-old Joshua Stecken. As police attempted to make contact, the two fled on foot, but were soon apprehended, according to officials.
Lucas had 1.19 grams of methamphetamine, officials said, and both had unrelated felony warrants for their arrests. Lucas was arrested on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance along with obstructing a police officer. Stecken was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.
Lucas and Stecken were both booked into El Paso County jail.