Colorado Springs police on Thursday arrested a suspected “prolific trespassing offender” for allegedly staying overnight in multiple downtown apartment and commercial buildings, according to law enforcement officials.

Joey Gallegos, 23, faces felony burglary and trespassing charges and has been connected to at least 10 separate trespass cases since the beginning of the year, police said.

CSPD officials believe Gallegos is a serial trespasser who stays overnight in restroom or breakroom areas. Police also suspect him of illegally occupying other downtown buildings that have not been reported yet.

Anyone with possible information is asked to call CSPD’s non-emergency number, (719) 444-7000.