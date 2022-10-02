A woman who allegedly caused multiple hit-and-run crashes on Saturday is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Shannon Jablonka faces a charge of driving under the influence as well as several charges related to at least three separate crashes, police said.
Starting at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, police began receiving multiple reports about a white Mercedes sedan that had crashed into several vehicles near 5900 Dublin Boulevard. Occupants of the involved vehicles, as well as other motorists, got the vehicle’s California license plate number and took pictures of the car, police said. The female driver was visible in some of the pictures.
At about 3:45 p.m., witnesses reported the same vehicle crashing through road closures and barriers near Dublin Boulevard and Vista Del Tierra Drive. Officers found the car at the scene and arrested Jablonka, officials said.
No injuries were reported.