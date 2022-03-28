Colorado Springs police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of killing a 74-year-old woman last May, according to a Monday news release.
Yeurashka Graham, 48, was already in custody at the El Paso County jail when detectives served him with an arrest warrant in connection with the death of Theresa Graham, police said. Graham faces a first-degree murder charge.
On May 10, 2021, firefighters battling a structure fire in the 00 block of West Cheyenne Road found a body near the residence, officials said. Two days later, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased individual as Theresa Graham. Police found sufficient evidence to investigate her death as a homicide.
Man arrested after threatening to kill officer, ramming multiple cars, damaging property with metal pole
Last Thursday, investigators developed probable cause to obtain and execute an arrest warrant on Graham.
Police arrested Graham last May after he tried to hit people with his pickup truck, intentionally rammed vehicles, chased people with a metal pole and threatened several officers in the 800 block of Sword Dancer Drive.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to call (719) 444-7000; or if they wish to remain anonymous, they may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.