Colorado Springs police on Saturday arrested a suspect in connection with a violent domestic incident that resulted in injuries to several people.
Anthony Lobato faces multiple felony charges, police said.
Officers and firefighters responded to an 8:30 p.m. emergency call about a “family disturbance” at a residence in the 2900 block of Valarie Circle, officials said. Multiple people at the scene were taken to a medical facility for treatment. The extent of their injuries and other evidence at the scene gave officers cause to “arrest the suspect for felony charges,” according to police.
Investigators found Lobato’s vehicle at a storage facility in the 100 block of East Garden of the Gods Road and determined that he was hiding inside one of the units.
Lobato surrendered peacefully after tactical officers surrounded the unit.