Colorado Springs police on Tuesday arrested a man with an extensive criminal history as he was attempting to steal a truck and a motorcycle, according to a news release from the department.

Michael Smith, whom officials called a “prolific offender,” could face multiple charges including illegal firearm possession, motor vehicle theft and eluding police. Smith reportedly had “several outstanding felony warrants from multiple agencies” at the time of his arrest.

At about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, detectives found Smith as he was trying to steal a truck and a motorcycle, police said. Because Smith had been previously convicted of violent crimes, and because he was suspected of using stolen vehicles to evade police, officers from the Motor Vehicle Task Force and the Armed Violent Offender Unit were investigating him. One vehicle Smith was suspected of stealing had several guns in it at the time of the theft, police said.

When detectives found Smith, they called in tactical officers, who prevented him from driving off in a vehicle. Smith then ran from police and tried to steal a car from a customer at a nearby gas station, police said.

Officers “physically intervened” to prevent the carjacking and took Smith into custody. Smith, who received minor injuries, was carrying two guns when he was arrested, officials said.

No citizens or officers were injured, police said.