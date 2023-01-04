Colorado Springs police on Wednesday arrested a man with an extensive criminal history after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash, according to a news release from the department.
Ryan Hoskins, 34, faces multiple charges including possession of a handgun by a known offender, eluding police, illegal drug possession and auto theft, police said.
When Falcon patrol officers responded to a 9 a.m. call about a traffic crash near North Academy and North Union boulevards, witnesses told them one of the involved drivers got out of a vehicle and left the scene on foot. The man was reportedly armed with a handgun, officials said.
Acting on a tip that the man had been seen near Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive, a detective checked the area, spotted the man, and called in reinforcements. While he was waiting for other officers, the man began to approach the detective’s vehicle and appeared to be making a move toward a weapon, police said.
The detective pointed his weapon at the suspect, who turned and ran. Arriving officers, including a K-9, searched the area and found the man, later identified as Hoskins.
The vehicle Hoskins was allegedly driving had been reported stolen from Arapahoe County, and police found “a large amount of illegal narcotics” in his backpack.
Hoskins has a lengthy arrest history in El Paso County including an arrest for attempted murder in September 2022, police said.