A parole violator wanted in a string of burglaries and robberies in Colorado Springs was arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Police Department.
Ricardo Huizar, 26, is suspected of robbing five local Dutch Bros. coffee shops and GameStop stores while on parole for allegedly burglarizing four cellphone stores, police said. He faces multiple felony charges, according to court records.
At about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, detectives found a stolen Jeep Cherokee and learned the vehicle might be connected to Huizar. The vehicle was parked in an apartment complex in the 1400 block of South Chelton Road, not far from where some of Huizar’s relatives lived.
While watching the relatives’ home, they saw a woman pull up in an SUV, pick up a man from the residence, and drive to where the stolen Jeep was parked, police said.
When officers approached the vehicle, a man got out and ran. He was caught after a brief chase and police confirmed it was Huizar, who had six open felony arrest warrants.
Huizar had been on parole when he was arrested in May for the cellphone store robberies. His bond was raised from $10,000 to 15,000 for failing to appear for his June 24 court date, court records show.
He appeared in court in July on an arrest warrant and was allowed to post bail.
In September, Huizar was identified as the suspect in the string of coffee-shop and game-store robberies and police issued an arrest warrant.
On Sept. 20, officers tried to stop the car Huizar was driving after it had been identified in a Dutch Bros. robbery earlier that day. The suspect rammed two squad cars and got away. In a Nov. 10 news release, CSPD asked the community to be on the lookout for Huizar.
In a statement earlier this month, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez expressed disappointment that a robbery suspect and parole violator was allowed to post bail, freeing him to commit more crimes.
“This case is an example of how changes in one area of the judicial system can have effects in another,” Vasquez said.