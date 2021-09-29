Colorado Springs police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of pimping workers at her massage business in Security-Widefield, police said.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Shirley King, also known was Akira Summers, on suspicion of pimping her massage business workers at the Sutra Healing Center, in the 500 block of Marquette Dr., police said.

Police arrested King after they busted an "adult entertainment party" Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. Police allege King organized a party with multiple women who preformed "sex acts for money," officers said.

King posted bail Monday.