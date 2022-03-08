A known car thief who attempted to steal a car in Colorado Springs while it was "puffing" was arrested Monday, police said.
Richard Tafoya was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle that was left "running and unattended" on the 1300 block of Firefly Circle, police said. Officers responded at about 7:30 a.m. to the area.
Known as puffing, this practice attracts car thieves. Leaving a car idling without anyone inside is illegal in Colorado and happens more often during winter months. Law enforcement agencies and experts say owners often do this because they want to warm up their cars while they run back inside to get a cup of coffee or their briefcase.
An associate of the car's owner found the vehicle and confronted the man, later identified as Tafoya.
"After a brief struggle, the suspect was detained by the associate and two citizens," police said in a report. "When officers arrived, they placed the suspect into custody."
The citizens involved were not injured, police said.
Tafoya has a lengthy criminal history, police said, and is a parolee with three previous motor vehicle theft charges.
Tafoya also was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony narcotic possession.