Police this week arrested a man they suspect was involved in the killing of a Colorado Springs woman last fall.

Colorado Springs police obtained a warrant last Thursday charging 44-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Jones with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault in the October 2020 killing of Chasta Rogers, 37, police said in a news release. Fountain police officers arrested Jones on Monday.

Officers found Rogers’ body when they responded Oct. 2, 2020, to a call about a disturbance near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive shortly after 10 p.m., police said. They also found an injured man near Rogers’ body. His injuries were not life-threatening and he was not a suspect in her death, The Gazette previously reported.

Colorado Springs police in March asked for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating potential witnesses to the homicide. Police say with information from the public they were able to identify a possible witness to the crime.

Jones was booked at the El Paso County jail with no bond, jail records show.