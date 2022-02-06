Colorado Springs police arrested a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning whom they say fired shots downtown after leaving a local bar.
Andrew Chandler was arrested for weapons offenses and for driving under the influence, police said.
Just before 2 a.m. officers who were downtown responded to the area of Kiowa and Tejon streets after hearing shots fired, police said. Witnesses pointed out a car parked in the area occupied by two people. Police said they determined the driver, Chandler, had fired six to eight shots into the air after leaving a local bar.
Police said they did not know why Chandler fired the shots.
Officers recovered a loaded handgun from the vehicle and arrested Chandler, they said.
No injuries were reported.