Colorado Springs police arrested a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning whom they say fired shots downtown after leaving a local bar.

Andrew Chandler was arrested for weapons offenses and for driving under the influence, police said.

Just before 2 a.m. officers who were downtown responded to the area of Kiowa and Tejon streets after hearing shots fired, police said. Witnesses pointed out a car parked in the area occupied by two people. Police said they determined the driver, Chandler, had fired six to eight shots into the air after leaving a local bar.

Police said they did not know why Chandler fired the shots.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun from the vehicle and arrested Chandler, they said.

No injuries were reported.