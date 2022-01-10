Cop Lights.jpg

Colorado Springs police on Monday arrested a woman accused of threatening a man with a knife, according to department officials.

Jaqua Foster, 34, faces a charge of felony menacing and is being held without bail at the El Paso County jail, records show.

Officers responding to a 7 a.m. domestic disturbance call arrived at an apartment in the 4600 block of Champions View and found a man trying to fend off a knife-wielding woman with a patio chair, police said. The officers were able to safely remove the man from the apartment, but Foster retreated to a patio, still holding the knife.

Tactical officers were called to the residence after Foster “made it clear she would not comply” with repeated commands to surrender, police said. After an hour-long standoff, officers from the tactical enforcement unit arrived on scene and took Foster into custody.

Felony menacing — threatening a person with a real or simulated weapon — is a Class 5 felony punishable by up to three years in prison and $100,000 in fines, according to the Colorado crime statutes.

Colorado Springs police arrest man after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend
Police: Man shoots into Colorado Springs house with AR-15 rifle during domestic disturbance
Police: Man carrying gun hits officer in Colorado Springs

Tags

Load comments