Police have arrested multiple juvenile boys in connection with the theft of at least one Kia vehicle in Colorado Springs.

On Wednesday, a damaged white Kia sedan occupied by multiple juveniles was reported to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Officers responded to the Kum & Go gas station at 2588 Airport Road, but the vehicle fled and "rammed into" another car, injuring more than one person inside, police said.

An investigation determined that the white Kia was an unreported stolen vehicle.

Detectives visited an address known to the CSPD Motor Vehicle Theft unit in connection with other thefts of specifically Kias by juveniles. Here, detectives found the white Kia from the Kum & Go and began surveillance, according to police.

Officers made contact with the vehicle at a grocery store, but the occupants fled before being captured and arrested. More than one juvenile is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, according to police.

"Through further investigation detectives were able to identify several suspects who were involved in a significant pattern of stolen Kia vehicles, and they referred to themselves as the 'Kia Boys,'" police added on the blotter.