Colorado Springs police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of committing a string of armed robberies — one of which left a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound — in a single day last month, according to a Wednesday news release.
Jalen Paxson, 20, a Kansas resident, faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree attempted murder and three counts of aggravated robbery, police said.
Just after 9:30 a.m. on May 22, officers responded to an armed robbery call near the 2300 block of North Wahsatch Avenue, where they learned that two males robbed a man at gunpoint as he was using an ATM.
At about 2 p.m. the same day, officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to an emergency call about a shooting near the 9000 block of Prominent Point, officials said. Investigators learned that the person shot was using an ATM when a male approached him and showed a gun. During the incident, the suspect shot the person and ran.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for "serious injuries,” officials said.
As CSPD officers investigated, they learned of a third ATM robbery at about 1 p.m. in Monument. The method of the stickup was similar to the other two and “evidence collected on the scene indicated the same suspects committed all three robberies,” the release stated.
On Tuesday, investigators obtained and executed a warrant on Paxson, who was extradited to Kansas and taken to the Finney County Jail in Garden City, police said.
No information was given on a second suspect.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed one or more of these incidents, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.