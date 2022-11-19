Colorado Springs arrested a man early Saturday on suspicion of threatening at least one person with a gun.

Joey Romero faces charges of felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon in connection with his involvement in the incident, police said.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a service call involving a gun in the 6100 block of Barnes Road on the eastern side of the city. Two suspects had left the area on foot, according to witnesses. When officers arrived, they saw two people matching witness descriptions and stopped them as they were walking through an apartment complex.

Police took two guns from Romero and arrested him, officials said. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Felony menacing is punishable by up to three years in prison, according to the state crime statutes.