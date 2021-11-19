Colorado Springs police arrested two men Friday morning in connection with four stolen Ford F-250 trucks, officials with the department said.

A police officer obtained information on the trucks being at an address in the 2100 block of South Corona Avenue Thursday, according to police. He passed that information on to motor vehicle theft detectives who attempted to make contact with two men inside on of the trucks around 10 a.m. Friday. A K-9 was also present, police said.

One of the men surrendered. The second attempted to evade officers first in the truck and then on foot, police said. Police used a taser on the man and tackled him. This suspect was linked to and arrested on suspicion of theft of four F-250s, three of which police recovered on scene, police said. The other man was also arrested. Police said both had outstanding felony warrants.

Police identified the suspects as 25-year-old Brandon Riegle and 27-year-old Albert Guerrero.