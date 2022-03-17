The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Thursday that a Colorado Springs officer was justified in shooting at a man who allegedly hijacked a car in November.
"Officer John Clay was justified in the level of force used as the suspect posed an immediate threat to Officer Clay and others in the immediate vicinity," the office said.
Clay shot at Brian Shawn Reynoso, but he was not wounded by any bullets. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing a vehicle into a garage, police said.
Reynoso was arrested Nov. 15 as police searched for him in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road .
A bail bondsman told police that Reynoso, who had nine outstanding felony warrants , was possibly in the area armed with a handgun and in a stolen vehicle on Half Turn Road, the DA's office said. Clay attempted to contact Reynoso before the man fled on foot to the Greentree Village Apartments.
As police attempted to contact Reynoso again, he hijacked a vehicle. Two occupants were inside the vehicle, and police said Reynoso forced one occupant out and attempted to drive away with another.
"As Mr. Reynoso is in the process of entering the Camaro," the DA's office said, "Officer Clay begins to fire rounds from his handgun. Shortly before Officer Clay begins firing his weapon, he verbalizes that Mr. Reynoso has a gun. While Officer Clay is shooting, Mr. Reynoso continues to get into the Camaro. The brake lights illuminate on the Camaro and the vehicle begins to move forward, slowly at first and then accelerating rapidly before slamming into a neighboring garage unit, two units to the north."
At some point , Reynoso pointed a firearm at Clay, who fired several rounds at Reynoso. The suspect was not struck, but injured in the crash.
No officers or community members were injured.
Reynoso, 38, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, robbery, felony menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft and other crimes. He is scheduled to be arraigned April 7.