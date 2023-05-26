Over a year following the incident, officials with the Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office have ruled the officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19, 2022, justified, according to an official press release Friday.

The involved officer was Jared Houston with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Austin Hood, the man who was shot, has since been charged for his actions leading up to the officers shooting at him, and is serving time with the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Following the shooting, Officer Houston was put on administrative leave, per CSPD policy.

According to the release, on Jan. 19, 2022, Officer Huston was speaking with another officer “car to car” near the 4700 block of Harrier Ridge Drive in marked police cars when they heard a bullet fly over the cruisers.

Officials said officers began searching the nearby area for suspicious activity when they spotted an SUV with its brake lights on in the area of Morning Mist Drive. As the officers approached the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Austin Hood, fled at a high speed.

Through following tire tracks on the freshly fallen snow, officers were able to relocate the vehicle driving westbound on Drennan Road.

Behind the wheel of the SUV, Hood turned around in a nearby cul-de-sac and drove past the officers, who were waiting for him with their overhead emergency lights activated near the intersection of the cul-de-sac.

Police eventually followed the SUV to the Colony Hills apartment complex parking lot, and witnessed Hood entering the complex. Officer Huston activated his body-worn camera, and began to pursue Hood on foot.

According to the press release, Officer Huston chases Hood through the stairwell of the complex, repeatedly identifying himself as an officer, and calling for Hood to put his hands up.

Officer Huston chased Hood into the apartment’s common area. The press release says that Officer Huston chased Hood into a stairwell, and saw the man point a handgun at him.

According to the release: “As Officer Huston ran towards the center column and looked to the left, Mr. Hood was still standing pointing the gun at him. Believing he was about to be killed, and worried for the safety of the residents in the occupied apartments all around them, Officer Huston fired two shots from his duty handgun.”

Huston struck Hood, who dropped his weapon and fell to the ground. Additional officers with CSPD arrived on the scene and helped to secure Hood and provide medical aid. As officers removed some of Hood’s clothing in order to better tend to his injuries, it was discovered Hood was wearing Kevlar body armor.

Hood was transported to a nearby hospital where it was found he has sustained a through-and-through gunshot to his left shoulder, as well as a superficial abrasion to his left outer thigh.

Hood was charged, and later pleaded guilty, to first-degree assault against a peace officer and menacing.

Hood is currently serving a 25-year sentence in the Department of Corrections.

Officer Huston’s use of force in the incident was investigated by the multi-agency Deadly Force Investigation Team, which reports its findings to the District Attorney's Office.

“Mr. Hood posed an immediate threat to Officer Huston and others in the immediate vicinity,” the District Attorney's analysis reads, “After completing a thorough review of the facts and evidence, Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined the use of deadly force by Officer Jared Huston was justified based on all the facts and circumstances of this case under the law of the State of Colorado.”