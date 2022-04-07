Gazette news partner 11 News uncovered shocking new details about a Colorado Springs police officer accused of beating a teen.
Call For Action Reporter Julie Martin learned 31-year-old Kristen Wessel is the girlfriend of Officer Shane Reed. Wessel is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the same teen who Officer Reed is accused of attacking. Wessel is facing charges of sexual assault on a child for reportedly having sex with a teenager.
Court documents obtained by 11 News state Wessel admitted the relationship with the teen, who is younger than 18, started in December of 2021 and that she had sex with him on four different occasions. 11 News is choosing not to share the exact age of the victim to help protect his identity. Wessel was arrested in January.
In February, court documents state the teen was riding his bike when he was approached by Officer Reed, who was off duty at the time. Investigators believe Reed pushed the teen up against the fence and said, “he would kill him and nobody would find his body.” According to arrest papers, this all happened just feet from where Wessel and Reed live together.