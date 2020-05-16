A shelter in place was issued for a northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Friday night after shots were reportedly fired, police said.
A family disturbance call came in about 9:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of Michael Place near North Academy and North Union boulevards, according to police and Gazette news partner KKTV. Shots were fired while police arrived.
Three people were inside the home at the time, KKTV reported.
The shelter in place ended at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, police said. No injuries were reported.