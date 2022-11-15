A trial date has been set in the case of a Colorado Springs woman with an extensive and violent criminal history who is accused of killing a convicted sex offender in February.

Deka Simmons, 38, will go to trial May 1 on a charge of premeditated murder in the shooting death of Daxcimo Ceja, 48, El Paso County Judge David Gilbert said in a brief arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

David Lipka, Simmons’ attorney, entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf as Simmons, hands cuffed behind her back, sat quietly and showed no emotion.

Ceja, who at the time of his death had an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, was fatally shot Feb. 16. Nearly two months later, on April 7, SWAT officers arrested Simmons and charged her with homicide, according to a police report.

Simmons’ prolific criminal history goes back at least 20 years and includes three first-degree murder accusations, court records show. In November 2022, Simmons, then 18, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon, but the charges were dismissed. Less than three months later, she was accused of being involved in the shooting death of Donna Oliveto, a former fellow inmate at the El Paso County jail. Simmons was eventually charged as an accessory in that homicide and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Simmons was released from prison in 2016 after serving a 14-year sentence, during which she was involved in 35 incidents including fighting, assault and verbal abuse, Department of Corrections records show.

In 2019, not long after being paroled on a weapons charge, Simmons was imprisoned again, this time for stabbing her stepfather after an argument over custody of her child, according to police records. She was sentenced to 90 days in prison and three years’ probation.

In the two months between Ceja’s murder and Simmons’ arrest, she was alleged to have committed an armed robbery and threatened a person with a weapon, court records show.

Simmons is being held without bail as she awaits trial.

Gazette reporters Zachary Dupont and Nick Sullivan contributed to this report.