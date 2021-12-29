Colorado Springs police are investigating an altercation between two roommates last week in a northern Colorado Springs neighborhood that left both dead, Sgt. Jason Newton, with the police department announced Wednesday.
On Dec. 23 just after 9:45 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Pearl Drive. Upon arrival, officers found two dead men later identified as Gerard Dubois and Tory Quinn, both 34-years-old, Newton said.
According to police investigation, Quinn and Dubois had an altercation early that Thursday morning. During the fight, multiple gunshots were fired, Newton said. At least one additional roommate was there at the time of the argument, but did not know what was happening. When the roommate found Quinn and Dubois both deceased, they contacted police Newton said.
According to Newton, Dubois' death was ruled a homicide and Quinn's death was ruled a suicide. Dubois' death marks the 43rd homicide in the city this year, the deadliest on record for Colorado Springs.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).
