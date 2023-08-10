A student at a Colorado Springs middle school was hospitalized after being assaulted by another student Wednesday, according to Harrison School District 2.

According to a message sent from the district to parents Wednesday, one student "physically assaulted" a second student at Carmel Community School, located northeast of the intersection of Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard. The assault happened on school grounds at the end of the school day, during dismissal, the district said.

The message said staff "responded immediately" and called 911. The victim was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

In a statement to local media, District 2 said it "does not tolerate violence" on school grounds and will "fully implement" its Code of Conduct and work with the Colorado Springs Police Department to address the incident.

Officials did not provide the ages or grade of the students involved. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.