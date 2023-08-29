Mountain Ridge Middle School has placed a custodian on leave and barred him from having contact with children “out of abundance of caution” after Academy School District 20 says he was arrested on suspicion of crimes that were sexual in nature, according to a news release from the district on Tuesday.

The district learned on Monday that Jose Garcia, who has worked in D-20 schools since 2019, was arrested on suspicion of violating Colorado child sexual assault laws as a person in a position of trust. The law defines violators as having supervisory responsibilities over a child under 18 and engaging in sexual contact with the child.

No further details of Garcia’s arrest were immediately available because they are protected by the court due to their sensitivity, according to the release.

The district's public statement about the arrest notes that all district employees are given a criminal background check before being hired.

Parents or those with information to report about Garcia should contact Director of Security Rich Payne at 719-234-1200 or [email protected].