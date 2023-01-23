A man was taken into custody after battering neighbors' doors and threatening them with a baseball bat late Sunday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

At around 11:30 p.m., officers arrived to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Tremont Street, just north of the Old North End district, and attempted to contact the suspect, identified as Derek Passmore.

Police said Passmore, a resident at the complex, had beaten on neighbors' doors with the aluminum bat while "making homicidal threats." Passmore also threatened officers before locking himself in his apartment, police said.

Police were able to coax Passmore from the apartment and arrested him, they said. The suspect was transported to a medical facility, where he reportedly kicked an officer, and was later taken to the El Paso County Jail.